ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.13

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 40760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASOMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,921.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

