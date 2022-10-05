Arrow Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. 134,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,680. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

