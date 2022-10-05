Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,255 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. 90,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.