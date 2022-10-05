Arrow Financial Corp Has $40.29 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $40,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $231.39. 64,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

