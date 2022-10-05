Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. 155,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660,858. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

