Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after acquiring an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,082,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.53. 89,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,879. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.