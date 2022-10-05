Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

