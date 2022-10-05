Arlington Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.80. 95,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,967. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

