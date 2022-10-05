Arlington Partners LLC Takes $176,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after acquiring an additional 775,129 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. 17,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,007. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

