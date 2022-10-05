Arlington Partners LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 128,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. 86,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

