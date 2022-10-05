Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.40. 71,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average is $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

