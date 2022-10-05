Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 1,000,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,896,972. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $254.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

