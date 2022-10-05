Arlington Partners LLC Buys 750 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 148,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 687,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

EWU stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 132,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

