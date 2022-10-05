Ark (ARK) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001905 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $64.61 million and $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 168,253,592 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

