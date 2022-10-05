Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Buys 100,000 Shares

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £103,000 ($124,456.26).

Arix Bioscience Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARIX stock opened at GBX 104.45 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Arix Bioscience plc has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £134.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 119.40.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

