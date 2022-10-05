Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe Buys 100,000 Shares

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £103,000 ($124,456.26).
Arix Bioscience Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of ARIX stock opened at GBX 104.45 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Arix Bioscience plc has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £134.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 119.40.
About Arix Bioscience
