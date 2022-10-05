APIX (APIX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $824,353.00

APIX (APIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. APIX has a market capitalization of $824,353.00 and $213,376.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APIX

APIX was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

