AnRKey X Hits One Day Volume of $4,055.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $29.71 million and approximately $4,055.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AnRKey X launched on October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

