Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,872 shares during the quarter. Anika Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 954,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 362,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,800. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

