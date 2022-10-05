Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 69,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,954. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

