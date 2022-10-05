Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of BUD stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 69,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,954. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
