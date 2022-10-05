Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.38

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.38 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 70.18 ($0.85). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.88), with a volume of 47,111 shares trading hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £79.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.99.

Anglo Asian Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.99%.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

