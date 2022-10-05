Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

FINS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,530. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.