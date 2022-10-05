Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Announces Dividend of GBX 28.50

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 28.50 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

LON ASY opened at GBX 539.99 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 502.99. The stock has a market cap of £227.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,391.89. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440.80 ($5.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.99 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

