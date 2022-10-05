Analyzing SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 4.31 -$73.68 million ($1.47) -1.87 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 198.62 -$186.48 million ($1.37) -8.64

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SOPHiA GENETICS and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.73%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -211.72% -35.51% -30.18% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,294.12% -45.13% -34.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

