Analysts Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target at $58.96

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.96.

A number of analysts have commented on CDMGF shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Price Performance

Shares of CDMGF opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. Icade has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $79.30.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.