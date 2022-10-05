Analysts Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.16. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $21.17 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.33. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

