Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.89. 3,048,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $157.92.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

