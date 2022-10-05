Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $231.73. 8,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average is $243.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.