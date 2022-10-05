Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 128,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,650,088 shares.The stock last traded at $25.04 and had previously closed at $25.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

