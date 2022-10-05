American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $7.43 on Wednesday, reaching $212.65. 28,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $211.38 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.52 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.71.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

