American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.74. The company has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $211.38 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

