American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Decreased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American International Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 916,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 236,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 94,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

