American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AFG traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.55. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.