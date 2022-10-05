American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 70.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

AXP traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.27. 36,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,922. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.