American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

