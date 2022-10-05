Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,040 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.18. The stock had a trading volume of 94,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,793. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.