Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 89,122 Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Global X MSCI Norway ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter worth about $594,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NORW traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,418. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

