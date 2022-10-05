Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,820,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 612,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,722,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,848 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,112. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

