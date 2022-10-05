Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,552,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,927,930 shares.The stock last traded at $3.03 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ambev by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

