Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Ambev Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.