Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.