Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 104,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 77,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $12,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $62.25 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

