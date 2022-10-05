Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.84

Shares of Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Amada Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.45 million during the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

