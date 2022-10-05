Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 270,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 150,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,463. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

