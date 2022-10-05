AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,500 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 1,463,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 228.8 days.

AltaGas Trading Up 4.4 %

AltaGas stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATGFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

