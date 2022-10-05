ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Trading 2.3% Higher

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.21. 8,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 19,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.
ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30.
