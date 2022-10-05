Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $101.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,722,132. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

