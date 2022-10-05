Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. 1,291,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,722,132. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.