Aloha (ALOHA) One Day Volume Tops $11,684.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $206,561.00 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aloha Profile

Aloha launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

