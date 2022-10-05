ALLY (ALY) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

ALLY (ALY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $11,882.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics.”

