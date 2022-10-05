Allegiant Travel (ALGT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):

10/4/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $130.00.

10/3/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2022 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/8/2022 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Allegiant Travel is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $205.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after buying an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

