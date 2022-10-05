Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up 1.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

